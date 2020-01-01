Small Taster
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
When Famous Brandz teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg to create the high performance lineup of Smoking Pounds Glassware, they didn't forget about including portable bubblers & hand pipes. The Snoop Dogg Pounds Friendship Hand Pipe is the result of this inclusive thinking. A high-fashion hand pipe made of premium borosilicate glass, the Friendship features a built-in honeycomb screen that prevents ash & other material from pulling through for the ultimate turbulence-free journey. Available in several brightly colored glass accents each complete with a stylish flat-tipped mouthpiece, Smoking Pounds Fist decal, and Snoop Dogg Signature on the neck, the Friendship hand pipe offers both an exceptional design & superb functionality. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Snoop Dogg Pounds Friendship Hand Pipe Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab Premium Borosilicate Glass Flat Tipped Mouthpiece Sleek Modern Design Honeycomb Screen 5” inch Length Left-Side Air Carb Variety of Bright Colors Spoon-Style Flower Bowl Portable & Travel-Friendly Custom Collector's Box Included Smoking Pounds Glassware Collection Snoop Dogg’s Signature Decal & Pounds Logos
