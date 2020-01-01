Royale G
Sweet Tooth has renovated the old-school 3-Piece grinder with a larger than average design packed with great functionality. While most 3-part grinders of the past are tiny and limit the amount of dry herbs you can fit inside, the Sweet Tooth 3-Piece Radial Teeth Grinder uses a larger depth & width to get the job done the right way. Functioning similarly to a 4-piece grinder without the kief compartment and pollen screen, this Sweet Tooth Grinder effectively shreds your herbs from the top chamber and into the storage chamber base compartment. For those who prefer to keep their pollen and herbs together, this is the grinder for you. This Large 3-Piece Radial Teeth Aluminum Grinder has magnetic lid for a secure connection with an engraved Sweet Tooth logo on the top. Available in a variety of vibrant & captivating color choices, there’s a Sweet Tooth 3-Piece Grinder to satisfy any craving! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Sweet Tooth 3-Piece Radial Teeth Grinder Anodized Aluminum Construction Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth Magnetic Top Lid Ergonomic Grip 3-Part Design 1.3” inches Tall 2.5” inches Wide Included Scraper Tool Variety of Bright Colors Compact & Pocket-Friendly Engraved Sweet Tooth Logo
