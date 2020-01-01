Royale G
Put an end to checking on your stash every grind with this unique 4-Piece Aluminum Grinder from Sweet Tooth. Equipped with 3 see-through windows on the middle chamber, you’ll be able to watch your product grind into its final form and always keep tabs on your inventory. This Large 4-Piece Grinder features extra sharp teeth for finely shredding your herbs to the ideal consistency. Paired with an ergonomic grip, this Sweet Tooth grinder is as smooth as it is sleek. A magnetic pollen screen is situated at the base of the middle chamber and sifts excess kief from your herbs into the bottommost chamber to collect. This removable screen makes cleaning your grinder easier than ever and replaceable if necessary. Each kief compartment includes a scraper tool for collecting your pollen and a magnetic top lid keeps this accessory secure while on the move. As is the case with all Sweet Tooth grinders, the 4-Piece Large Radial Teeth Aluminum Grinder is available in an assortment of flashy colors to match any smokers taste. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Sweet Tooth Large 4-Piece Grinder Anodized Aluminum Construction Polycarbonate Viewing Windows Razor Sharp Grinding Teeth Magnetic Pollen Screen See-Through Chamber Kief Catcher Base Magnetic Top Lid Ergonomic Grip 4-Part Design 2.5” inches Tall 2.25” inches Wide Removable Screen Included Scraper Tool Variety of Bright Colors Compact & Travel-Friendly Engraved Sweet Tooth Logo
