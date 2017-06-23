 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dogwalkers

by Caliva

Caliva Cannabis Pre-rolls Dogwalkers

$18.00MSRP

About this product

Your new best friend. These potent little doobies pack quite a bite. Chock full of premium full-flower and rolled in natural hemp papers, these little guys are so convenient, you’ll do everything together. 4 hybrid connoisseur mini rolls | 800mg

Related video

Dogwalker Pre-Rolls by Caliva - Leafly Reviews

June 23, 2017

02:52

About this brand

This is: our refined line of classic cannabis products made to be easy, fun and consistent so you know how you’ll feel, every time. From your coffee table to the top of a mountain, Caliva Collection is the essence of cannabis refined. You are: an informed yet classy consumer looking for fun, trusted, convenient and consistent cannabis experiences to suit your healthy and hectic lifestyle. We’ve got something for everyone.