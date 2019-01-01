Fresh Squeeze | Day Dream
LOUD. NATURAL. TERPY. Making great rosin is no joke so we took an artisan approach to this press. Created in-house by our extraction master with just high quality flower and hash this rosin is clean as can be and pressed to perfection. “Ain’t no rosin dope as me, I’m just so pressed so clean.” 1g artisan solventless rosin, ~70%THC.
This is: our refined line of classic cannabis products made to be easy, fun and consistent so you know how you’ll feel, every time. From your coffee table to the top of a mountain, Caliva Collection is the essence of cannabis refined. You are: an informed yet classy consumer looking for fun, trusted, convenient and consistent cannabis experiences to suit your healthy and hectic lifestyle. We’ve got something for everyone.