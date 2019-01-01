About this product
Classic joints, pre-rolled for coffee table swagger. These babies are our best sellers! We pre-rolled these classic doobies just for you. Blended perfectly for optimal burn and consistency, these beauties were rolled with love. Enjoy some THC with a little bit of TLC..6 g classic preroll in Indica, Hybrid and Sativa.
Caliva
This is: our refined line of classic cannabis products made to be easy, fun and consistent so you know how you’ll feel, every time. From your coffee table to the top of a mountain, Caliva Collection is the essence of cannabis refined. You are: an informed yet classy consumer looking for fun, trusted, convenient and consistent cannabis experiences to suit your healthy and hectic lifestyle. We’ve got something for everyone.