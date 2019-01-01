 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
House Doobies

by Caliva

$9.00MSRP

Classic joints, pre-rolled for coffee table swagger. These babies are our best sellers! We pre-rolled these classic doobies just for you. Blended perfectly for optimal burn and consistency, these beauties were rolled with love. Enjoy some THC with a little bit of TLC..6 g classic preroll in Indica, Hybrid and Sativa.

This is: our refined line of classic cannabis products made to be easy, fun and consistent so you know how you’ll feel, every time. From your coffee table to the top of a mountain, Caliva Collection is the essence of cannabis refined. You are: an informed yet classy consumer looking for fun, trusted, convenient and consistent cannabis experiences to suit your healthy and hectic lifestyle. We’ve got something for everyone.