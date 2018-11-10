DieselDude420
on November 10th, 2018
Best cartridge that ever existed in my opinion.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Find your session. These classy cartridges are the essence of cannabis refined with flavors so tasty you simply can't resist an extra pull. We’ve crafted experiences catered to any and every moment with all-natural cold-pressed CO2 and cannabis-derived terpenes that pack a punch in potency. Daybreak (Sativa): Start or re-start the day with this citrus zinger. If you’re not a morning person, we get it, and we got you.
on November 10th, 2018
Best cartridge that ever existed in my opinion.