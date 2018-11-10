 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Session | Daybreak

Session | Daybreak

by Caliva

5.01
$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Find your session. These classy cartridges are the essence of cannabis refined with flavors so tasty you simply can't resist an extra pull. We’ve crafted experiences catered to any and every moment with all-natural cold-pressed CO2 and cannabis-derived terpenes that pack a punch in potency. Daybreak (Sativa): Start or re-start the day with this citrus zinger. If you’re not a morning person, we get it, and we got you.

1 customer review

5.01

DieselDude420

Best cartridge that ever existed in my opinion.

About this brand

This is: our refined line of classic cannabis products made to be easy, fun and consistent so you know how you’ll feel, every time. From your coffee table to the top of a mountain, Caliva Collection is the essence of cannabis refined. You are: an informed yet classy consumer looking for fun, trusted, convenient and consistent cannabis experiences to suit your healthy and hectic lifestyle. We’ve got something for everyone.