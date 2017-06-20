Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Golden Goat is a heavy hitting mind expanding sativa with a sweet and piney terp profile and THC in the high 20s. At Calyx Garden we grow this beauty in raised coco beds with all organic nutrients in a perfect climate controlled environment under Gavita lighting to bring out the very best this lovely beast has to offer.
on June 20th, 2017
One of the best strains I've ever smoked before getting into my art... I created some cool stuff... golden goat is so uplifting and just expands the mind and relaxes the soul
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.