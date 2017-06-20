 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Golden Goat

Golden Goat

by Calyx Garden

Golden Goat
Golden Goat

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Golden Goat is a heavy hitting mind expanding sativa with a sweet and piney terp profile and THC in the high 20s. At Calyx Garden we grow this beauty in raised coco beds with all organic nutrients in a perfect climate controlled environment under Gavita lighting to bring out the very best this lovely beast has to offer.

StonedJoker229

One of the best strains I've ever smoked before getting into my art... I created some cool stuff... golden goat is so uplifting and just expands the mind and relaxes the soul

About this strain

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

About this brand

Calyx Garden Logo
Calyx Garden is a brand of high potency cannabis varieties that were bred to cover a wide spectrum of highly desired traits. All of the varieties have a very unique cannabinoid ratio and terpenoid profile that were selected over many years of selective breeding with a focus on introducing beautiful, high cannabinoid flowers that have exceptional flavors and aromas. We have covered a wide spectrum ranging from Sativa dominant varieties to Indica dominant varieties that all have a unique cannabinoid ratio to cover a range of medicinally, recreationally and spiritually desired effects. Our products are currently distributed to dispensaries throughout California. At this time we are expanding to other cannabis producers by offering several of our high grade brands and are working constantly on creating new hybrid strains which will be released in the near future.