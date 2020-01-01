 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Calyx

by Calyx Garden

$55.00MSRP

The Purple Calyx strain that we developed was the result of our Blueberry Calyx select purple male cut crossed with the legendary Purple Pineapple, also known as Purple Champagne. The Purple Pineapple is cherished for it's exceptionally big-dank-fruity nose and flavor. Many growers have given up on it due to its strong tendency to become a hermaphrodite and self pollinate under the slightest stress conditions. We have crossed our Blueberry Calyx into the Purple Pineapple and then back-crossed to the Purple Pineapple again. We selected a stable phenotype with all the desired traits from both parents that we have called Purple Calyx.

Calyx Garden is a brand of high potency cannabis varieties that were bred to cover a wide spectrum of highly desired traits. All of the varieties have a very unique cannabinoid ratio and terpenoid profile that were selected over many years of selective breeding with a focus on introducing beautiful, high cannabinoid flowers that have exceptional flavors and aromas. We have covered a wide spectrum ranging from Sativa dominant varieties to Indica dominant varieties that all have a unique cannabinoid ratio to cover a range of medicinally, recreationally and spiritually desired effects. Our products are currently distributed to dispensaries throughout California. At this time we are expanding to other cannabis producers by offering several of our high grade brands and are working constantly on creating new hybrid strains which will be released in the near future.