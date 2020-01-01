 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mendocino Purps

by Campos De Kush

4.01
$30.00MSRP

About this product

Our Mendocino Purps is an indica hybrid strain from Northern California. This plant has a low yield but is valued for its beautiful flowers and excellent smoke. Everyone who has tried this has loved it. The Purps makes users feel: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Sleepy, Focused

4.01

Mendocino Purps

Mendocino Purps, or Mendo Purps, or even just The Purps, comes out of Mendocino County in Northern California. Winning one of the Top Ten slots in High Times' Strains of the Year in 2007, Mendocino Purps began as a clone-only plant, but BC Bud Depot developed a stable cross to make The Purps seeds available. This cannabis strain grows well both in and outdoors. It can grow 3-4 feet at harvest indoors and 6-8 feet outdoors. Flowering time for this strain is 8-9 weeks. It has medium-thick leaves and green hues that turn more purple as the plant ripens. The taste has been likened to a caramel coffee and woodsy pine. 

About this brand

Campos de Kush ("CdK") grows, rolls, and packages cannabis sativa and cannabis indica flowers into king-size pre-rolled joints. Our product is grown organically in California using natural methods, and each joint is filled and prepared by hand. We pay close attention to detail and quality, delivering you California's Finest Pre-Rolled Joints. Campos is Spanish for fields and the surname of our founder. Kush is a colloquial term for marijuana and the surname of the inspiration for the brand: Lady Kushniruk. Sure to be the gold standard for generations to come, CdK represents months of work for your enjoyment.