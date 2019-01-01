 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. The Tray

The Tray

by Canadian Lumber Ltd.

Write a review
Canadian Lumber Ltd. Smoking Rolling Trays The Tray
Canadian Lumber Ltd. Smoking Rolling Trays The Tray

$20.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our trays are solid tin and thick as hell - which makes our trays heavy. We’ve crafted our trays like this so that they won’t warp or twist with use. We even widened the curve of the corners so that it’s easier to scoop. Plus, a tray needs to be able to be cleaned with ease. Our trays are dishwasher safe, but if you wash it by hand with dish soap and a gentle scrub pad they’ll last forever and look like new.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Canadian Lumber Ltd. Logo
A high quality cannabis accessories company focused on premium rolling papers