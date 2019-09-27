Somethinglongenough
on September 27th, 2019
Really great!
The Pouch Bag includes 6 individually wrapped 15mg Full Spectrum CBD hard candies. Our natural flavors include Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Green Apple and Tangerine. For maximum absorption, our Full Spectrum CBD Oil is infused throughout the candy during the cooking process. Slowly consuming the hard candy provides optimal uptake of the Full Spectrum CBD and other cannabinoids.
on June 6th, 2019
I was using gummies for a while but figured id give these a try. Amazing, i can take one candy with 15mg and get the effect of 50mg worth of gummies. Very happy!
on June 4th, 2019
Healthy and effective.