  Candy Head
Candy Head

We believe in better choices

About Candy Head

At Candy Head, we believe in better choices. Made from natural ingredients, our candies taste great and provide optimal absorption. We provide variety of unique products including CBD chewables, and hard candy edibles. We take pride in our products and use only natural flavors and colors from superfoods. All of our candies are crafted in small batches and third party lab tested to ensure consistency and provide the finest quality edible. We look forward to providing you with quality CBD products you can trust.

Candy

Available in

United States, Canada, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida