About this product
This non-euphoric blend is just what you need. Our natural hard candy lozenge has 25mg of full spectrum hemp CBD. The natural flavors include Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Green Apple and Tangerine.
For maximum absorption, our full spectrum CBD Oil is infused throughout the candy during the cooking process. Slowly consuming the hard candy provides optimal uptake of the full spectrum CBD and other cannabinoids.
About this brand
Candy Head
At Candy Head, we believe in better choices. Made from natural ingredients, our candies taste great and provide optimal absorption. We provide variety of unique products including CBD chewables, and hard candy edibles. We take pride in our products and use only natural flavors and colors from superfoods. All of our candies are crafted in small batches and third party lab tested to ensure consistency and provide the finest quality edible. We look forward to providing you with quality CBD products you can trust.