About this product

CBD Kief is the fine super concentrated powder created from trimming the flower. Only a very small amount is made and available for a limited time. CBD: 21.17 % - CBDa: 23.5%, CBD: 0.56% Delta9-THC: 0% Strain: Elektra is a CBD Hybrid mixing ACDC and ERB. Outdoor grown in Oregon, Elektra is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. Dark green dense buds with lots of orange strains. Type: Hybrid (sativa-dominant) Strain Notes: Mixing the classic CBD favorite ACDC with ERP gives you premium CBD hemp strain for the ages. Elektra is known for its high terpene profile and unique earthy smell with hints of pine, wood, citrus and fuel. Effects: Creates a super mellow effect on the body while boosting focus and memory.* Myrcene, B-caryophyllene, pinene and limonene Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. FEDERALLY LEGAL This product is under the legal limit of 0.3% Delta 9 THC. As long as one is consuming in moderation one should not to fail a drug test, but Canna Comforts cannot guarantee any results. www.cannacomforts.com