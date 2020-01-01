 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Canna Elixirs THC Capsules

by Canna Elixirs

About this product

Canna Elixirs unique line of oil based capsules come in 500mg capsule bottles with 10 capsules of 50mg. Our line of capsules are offered in Energy, Sleep, and Relax. These extremely potent capsules are formulated for optimum uptake and long lasting effect.

About this brand

Canna Elixirs is a Denver based, Colorado proud premium medical edibles and infusions company bringing you great products like Canna Chews and our awesome line of sodas and punches. All of our products are Ph balanced and formulated with our patients in mind. All of our products have been formulated for optimum uptake so your body gets the maximum milligrams absorbed into your system.