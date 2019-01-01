 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Body Lotion Citrus Blossom

by Canna Hemp

Nourish and hydrate your skin with Canna Hemp’s CBD Citrus Body Lotion Blossom Fragrance. Containing 115.0 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free), moisturize and protect your skin with this light weight lotion. With notes of orange, sparkling grapefruit, lemons, Sicilian bergamot, raspberry, and peach, this lotion will make your skin feel refreshed and non-greasy all day. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO • Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens

Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.