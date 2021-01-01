Loading…
Canna Hemp

CBD Body Lotion Citrus Blossom

About this product

Nourish and hydrate your skin with Canna Hemp’s CBD Citrus Body Lotion Blossom Fragrance. Containing 115.0 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free), moisturize and protect your skin with this light weight lotion. With notes of orange, sparkling grapefruit, lemons, Sicilian bergamot, raspberry, and peach, this lotion will make your skin feel refreshed and non-greasy all day.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO
• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens
