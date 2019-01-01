 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Body Lotion Hyd-Rose

by Canna Hemp

Feel luxurious as you moisturize your skin with Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Hyd-Rose. Containing 105.1 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free), CBD Body Lotion Hyd-Rose protects and leaves your skin feeling soft, without the greasy feel of heavier lotions. Hyd-Rose features popular scents such as rose, lily of the valley, pink grapefruit with healing undertones of vanilla and sandalwood. Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Hyd-Rose has additional oils for anti-oxidants, Vitamin E and Omega acids and anti-aging. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO • Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens

Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.