About this product

Feel luxurious as you moisturize your skin with Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Hyd-Rose. Containing 105.1 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free), CBD Body Lotion Hyd-Rose protects and leaves your skin feeling soft, without the greasy feel of heavier lotions. Hyd-Rose features popular scents such as rose, lily of the valley, pink grapefruit with healing undertones of vanilla and sandalwood. Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Hyd-Rose has additional oils for anti-oxidants, Vitamin E and Omega acids and anti-aging.

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO

• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens