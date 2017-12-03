Altmed on December 3rd, 2017

I have never had physical stress or anxiety until this summer when I had a panic attack. It was debilitating and didn't go away for a couple of hours. I started having them frequently after that and just a constant anxious feeling. Chest was tight... Especially at night and I did not want to go to the doctor to get anti-anxiety meds. I decided to try this elixir because I've smoked flower for about 7 years now and it would often make my attacks worse or bring them on. After a day of taking the elixir I could tell a noticeable difference. My chest wasn't as tight that night and the next night I was able to sleep through the whole night with no chest pain. I've noticed an elevation in my mood and attitude every day since. I would definitely recommend this oil to anyone who suffers from anxiety, stress, or depression.