CBD Elixir Calm

by Canna Hemp

$79.99MSRP

About this product

Canna Hemp encourages you to experience fast-acting calm and relaxation with CBD Calm Elixir. Each CBD Calm Elixir contains 660.6 mg of CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). Featuring key terpenes such as Linalool for anti-anxiety and anti-convulsion, Nerolidol for sedation and sleep, and Eucalyptol for anti-depression and anti-inflammatory, CBD Calm Elixir was crafted for relieving anxiety and mood enhancement. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Serving Size: 1 Dropper (Approx. 22 mg CBD) • Serving Per Unit: 30

1 customer review

Altmed

I have never had physical stress or anxiety until this summer when I had a panic attack. It was debilitating and didn't go away for a couple of hours. I started having them frequently after that and just a constant anxious feeling. Chest was tight... Especially at night and I did not want to go to the doctor to get anti-anxiety meds. I decided to try this elixir because I've smoked flower for about 7 years now and it would often make my attacks worse or bring them on. After a day of taking the elixir I could tell a noticeable difference. My chest wasn't as tight that night and the next night I was able to sleep through the whole night with no chest pain. I've noticed an elevation in my mood and attitude every day since. I would definitely recommend this oil to anyone who suffers from anxiety, stress, or depression.

About this brand

Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.