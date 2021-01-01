About this product

Canna Hemp encourages you to experience fast-acting calm and relaxation with CBD Calm Elixir. Each CBD Calm Elixir contains 660.6 mg of CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). Featuring key terpenes such as Linalool for anti-anxiety and anti-convulsion, Nerolidol for sedation and sleep, and Eucalyptol for anti-depression and anti-inflammatory, CBD Calm Elixir was crafted for relieving anxiety and mood enhancement.

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Serving Size: 1 Dropper (Approx. 22 mg CBD)

• Serving Per Unit: 30