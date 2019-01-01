 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. CBD Lip Balm Blueberry Yum

CBD Lip Balm Blueberry Yum

by Canna Hemp

$6.99MSRP

About this product

Enjoy the sweetness of blueberries mixed alongside with the tanginess of red grape juice inside Canna Hemp’s CBD Lip Balm Blueberry Yum. Every stick of Blueberry Yum contains 23.8 mg CBD, is free of THC, and blends beeswax, coconut oil, lanolin, tamanu oil, hemp seed oil, cannabidiol extract and vitamin E for long-lasting smooth and moisturized lips. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Gluten-Free, Non-GMO • Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens

About this brand

Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.