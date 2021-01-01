Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Canna Hemp

Canna Hemp

CBD Lip Balm Blueberry Yum

About this product

Enjoy the sweetness of blueberries mixed alongside with the tanginess of red grape juice inside Canna Hemp’s CBD Lip Balm Blueberry Yum. Every stick of Blueberry Yum contains 23.8 mg CBD, is free of THC, and blends beeswax, coconut oil, lanolin, tamanu oil, hemp seed oil, cannabidiol extract and vitamin E for long-lasting smooth and moisturized lips.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Gluten-Free, Non-GMO
• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!