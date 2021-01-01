Canna Hemp
CBD Lip Balm Blueberry Yum
About this product
Enjoy the sweetness of blueberries mixed alongside with the tanginess of red grape juice inside Canna Hemp’s CBD Lip Balm Blueberry Yum. Every stick of Blueberry Yum contains 23.8 mg CBD, is free of THC, and blends beeswax, coconut oil, lanolin, tamanu oil, hemp seed oil, cannabidiol extract and vitamin E for long-lasting smooth and moisturized lips.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Gluten-Free, Non-GMO
• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens
