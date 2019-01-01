About this product
Our dried kiwi has a delicious sweet, and slightly tangy taste. These dried kiwi slices have a vibrant green color that is so much fun to look at, but even better to eat. Dried kiwi is a natural digestive aid packed with enzymes, fiber, and potassium, to keep electrolytes in check. They are also a good source of protective antioxidants and immunity-boosting vitamins. Enjoy them as a healthy snack or dip them in chocolate for a real treat! Each package contains (10) 10mg pieces for a total of 100mg of THC. Sold in a child-proof, re-sealable package for safety. Vegan. Gluten Free and Non-GMO
