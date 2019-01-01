About this product
CBD by Cannabella's EU-Certified Organic Hemp-derived CBD Oil is an all natural, terpene-infused cannaceutical that is the best product of it's kind on the market today. Specially formulated with a wide range of beneficial molecular compounds. Our Pure Natural Hemp CBD Oil contains: Pure MCT Oil Pure Hemp Seed Oil Hemp CBD Isolate - CBD in it's purest form, a full-spectrum product that has been processed to remove the plant compounds. The advantages of CBD isolate include: trace amounts of THC have been removed for those who cannot have any trace of THC in their system; there's no flavor or odor; precision control over the amount of CBD contained in a product. We use CBD isolate to ensure accurate, consistent dosing to less than .01% THC. Our Tincture is Infused with these quality healing terpenes: Terpinolene Humulene Beta-Caryophyllene Linalool Myrcene Limonene Alpha Pinene Beta Pinene Caryophyllene Oxide
