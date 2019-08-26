 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Body Butter

by Cannabidiol Life

5.051
$24.95MSRP

About this product

Unlike our CBD Balm & CBD Salve, which target muscle/joint pain relief, this CBD body butter is strictly meant to provide complete skin nourishment. Based on positive data driven results, we’ve hand-selected eight organic & natural ingredients to properly as well as educatedly manufacture a product your skin will thank you for day in and day out. Our CBD Body Butter is deeply moisturizing and ultralight. We naturally capture the essence and pure scent of the hemp plant so you can enjoy the enriching moisture without the heavy artificial perfume scents found in other body lotions and skin creams. The base of this body butter is non other than… MANGO BUTTER (don’t worry, it doesn’t smell like mango). If you haven’t heard about it… it’s because it’s one of the best-kept secrets of the world. This particular butter immediately penetrates your skin and begins to work right away. Since the mango butter is derived from the seed of the mango, there is never an overwhelming mango scent. This butter is lighter than silk and is truly one of a kind. Mango butter has shown to be effective for: skin rash eczema insect bites poison ivy protective against UV radiation MORE FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD BODY BUTTER There is no need for excessive/multiple applications because a little goes a long way with our CBD cream! Depending on a persons’ daily activity, the butter has shown to last 8 hours+ before any sign of dry skin returning Since we created this butter to melt on contact with skin, this CBD skin care butter is considerably sensitive to hot areas and will melt if left in the sunlight. DON’T LET THE ABOVE WORRY YOU! The quality and integrity of this butter is absolutely not affected if it melts. In fact, it simply makes it easy to apply… But we always like to share this because the presentation/look/feel will change when it gets hot. THE AMAZING LIST OF INGREDIENTS: mango butter hemp seed oil organic MCT coconut oil organic avocado oil organic jojoba oil organic apricot kernel oil vitamin E oil full spectrum hemp extract (including 110 mg CBD). SUGGESTED USE: Using the top part of your fingernail as a scoop, apply 1ml (roughly 1/4 teaspoon) to the dry skin area. You will notice in an immediate change to the dry skin area.

51 customer reviews

5.051

Karen863BB

I bought this for my wife as a surprise and WOW she loved it. Definitely worth it I didn't expect a product like this to last as long as it did either. really good for the money, nice for massage or muscle aches and pains. very impressed

Robertv79

Nice skincare cream surprised it was made with mangos.

AllisonMM

It keeps my eczema in check which is saying a lot. My skin is super sensitive. Love it.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Cannabidiol Life Logo
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: "People. Planet. Profit." Take care of people first, always. Protect our planet, it is our only home. After we provide for these two, only then can we truly profit. OUR SLOGAN IS DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS: "Experience The Difference." This is a subtle invitation to learn more and EXPERIENCE THE unique way we extract CBD (U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology) as well as our VERY special manufacturing processes. You will then be able to notice the DIFFERENCE in quality yielding confidence in both your health but also that you've finally found a company that puts the needs of people first, not profit. ACCOMPLISHMENTS ACHIEVED SINCE JANUARY 2017: -We created the first "one-stop-learn-and-shop" CBD website offering condition specific guidance, CBD product guides, and quality CBD products -We secured an exclusive partnership to obtain access to a U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology -Awarded "Best CBD Capsules" - CBD Expo -Medical Professional and MMJ Dr. Joseph Rosado on Executive Board -Hemp is grown on certified organic farmland. This led to achieving a... -Pending USDA Organic Certification -"Hempful Tincture Collection" = We created the first ailment specific CBD collection with 30+ unique formulations using only all-natural/organic herb extracts known to specifically target the symptoms. Healthy Regards, Cannabidiol Life.