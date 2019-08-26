Unlike our CBD Balm & CBD Salve, which target muscle/joint pain relief, this CBD body butter is strictly meant to provide complete skin nourishment. Based on positive data driven results, we’ve hand-selected eight organic & natural ingredients to properly as well as educatedly manufacture a product your skin will thank you for day in and day out.



Our CBD Body Butter is deeply moisturizing and ultralight. We naturally capture the essence and pure scent of the hemp plant so you can enjoy the enriching moisture without the heavy artificial perfume scents found in other body lotions and skin creams. The base of this body butter is non other than… MANGO BUTTER (don’t worry, it doesn’t smell like mango). If you haven’t heard about it… it’s because it’s one of the best-kept secrets of the world. This particular butter immediately penetrates your skin and begins to work right away. Since the mango butter is derived from the seed of the mango, there is never an overwhelming mango scent. This butter is lighter than silk and is truly one of a kind. Mango butter has shown to be effective for:



skin rash

eczema

insect bites

poison ivy

protective against UV radiation



MORE FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD BODY BUTTER

There is no need for excessive/multiple applications because a little goes a long way with our CBD cream!

Depending on a persons’ daily activity, the butter has shown to last 8 hours+ before any sign of dry skin returning

Since we created this butter to melt on contact with skin, this CBD skin care butter is considerably sensitive to hot areas and will melt if left in the sunlight.



DON’T LET THE ABOVE WORRY YOU!



The quality and integrity of this butter is absolutely not affected if it melts. In fact, it simply makes it easy to apply… But we always like to share this because the presentation/look/feel will change when it gets hot.



THE AMAZING LIST OF INGREDIENTS:

mango butter

hemp seed oil

organic MCT coconut oil

organic avocado oil

organic jojoba oil

organic apricot kernel oil

vitamin E oil

full spectrum hemp extract (including 110 mg CBD).



SUGGESTED USE:

Using the top part of your fingernail as a scoop, apply 1ml (roughly 1/4 teaspoon) to the dry skin area. You will notice in an immediate change to the dry skin area.