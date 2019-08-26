OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: "People. Planet. Profit." Take care of people first, always. Protect our planet, it is our only home. After we provide for these two, only then can we truly profit. OUR SLOGAN IS DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS: "Experience The Difference." This is a subtle invitation to learn more and EXPERIENCE THE unique way we extract CBD (U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology) as well as our VERY special manufacturing processes. You will then be able to notice the DIFFERENCE in quality yielding confidence in both your health but also that you've finally found a company that puts the needs of people first, not profit. ACCOMPLISHMENTS ACHIEVED SINCE JANUARY 2017: -We created the first "one-stop-learn-and-shop" CBD website offering condition specific guidance, CBD product guides, and quality CBD products -We secured an exclusive partnership to obtain access to a U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology -Awarded "Best CBD Capsules" - CBD Expo -Medical Professional and MMJ Dr. Joseph Rosado on Executive Board -Hemp is grown on certified organic farmland. This led to achieving a... -Pending USDA Organic Certification -"Hempful Tincture Collection" = We created the first ailment specific CBD collection with 30+ unique formulations using only all-natural/organic herb extracts known to specifically target the symptoms. Healthy Regards, Cannabidiol Life.