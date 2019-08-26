 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Gummy Bears

by Cannabidiol Life

$17.99MSRP

About this product

CBD Gummy Bears use premium quality industrial hemp CBD isolate manufactured in Colorado. Each Gummy contains: 25 mg of CBD per piece 0% THC 3 Size Options: 10 Count, 30 Count, & 60 Count Flavors of cherry, pineapple, apple, orange, lemon Eating CBD edibles is a perfect wellness snack for the people who do not enjoy CBD oil, CBD vape oil, or able to swallow CBD capsules. Not to mention, these are much tastier. Ingesting CBD gummies usually take about 30 minutes to feel the benefits but can kick in much quicker when taken on an empty stomach. Edibles also tend to last longer as it passes through the entire digestive system. With that said, we think it’s time for you to confidently try what thousands of families around the nation have already verified. A CBD gummy in a class of their own due to our special ingredients within. SUGGESTED USE: Take 1 CBD gummy per day, preferably 15-30 minutes before a meal. Repeat as needed but please take note that it is very uncommon as well as not suggested to exceed 4 gummies within a 24 hour period. INGREDIENTS: Corn Syrup, Beet Sugar, Gelatin, *Cannabidiol, L-Theanine, Organic Scutellaria, Organic Passion Flower Extract*, Sorbitol From Fruits & Vegetables, Citric Acid, Fd&C (Yellow #5, Yellow #6, Red #40, Blue #2 And Blue #1), Natural And Artificial Flavors, Vegetable Oil and Carnauba Plant Wax (antisticking). *Proprietary Blend*

65 customer reviews

5.065

Karen863BB

These are SO good I can't wait to order more, these are my favorite CBD gummies right now.

Robertv79

These are buy far the most delicious cbd gummies I've ever tried. I highly recommend them and even plan on ordering some as gifts when christmas rolls around.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: "People. Planet. Profit." Take care of people first, always. Protect our planet, it is our only home. After we provide for these two, only then can we truly profit. OUR SLOGAN IS DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS: "Experience The Difference." This is a subtle invitation to learn more and EXPERIENCE THE unique way we extract CBD (U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology) as well as our VERY special manufacturing processes. You will then be able to notice the DIFFERENCE in quality yielding confidence in both your health but also that you've finally found a company that puts the needs of people first, not profit. ACCOMPLISHMENTS ACHIEVED SINCE JANUARY 2017: -We created the first "one-stop-learn-and-shop" CBD website offering condition specific guidance, CBD product guides, and quality CBD products -We secured an exclusive partnership to obtain access to a U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology -Awarded "Best CBD Capsules" - CBD Expo -Medical Professional and MMJ Dr. Joseph Rosado on Executive Board -Hemp is grown on certified organic farmland. This led to achieving a... -Pending USDA Organic Certification -"Hempful Tincture Collection" = We created the first ailment specific CBD collection with 30+ unique formulations using only all-natural/organic herb extracts known to specifically target the symptoms. Healthy Regards, Cannabidiol Life.