CBD Gummy Bears use premium quality industrial hemp CBD isolate manufactured in Colorado. Each Gummy contains:

25 mg of CBD per piece

0% THC

3 Size Options: 10 Count, 30 Count, & 60 Count

Flavors of cherry, pineapple, apple, orange, lemon



Eating CBD edibles is a perfect wellness snack for the people who do not enjoy CBD oil, CBD vape oil, or able to swallow CBD capsules. Not to mention, these are much tastier. Ingesting CBD gummies usually take about 30 minutes to feel the benefits but can kick in much quicker when taken on an empty stomach. Edibles also tend to last longer as it passes through the entire digestive system.



With that said, we think it’s time for you to confidently try what thousands of families around the nation have already verified. A CBD gummy in a class of their own due to our special ingredients within.



SUGGESTED USE:

Take 1 CBD gummy per day, preferably 15-30 minutes before a meal. Repeat as needed but please take note that it is very uncommon as well as not suggested to exceed 4 gummies within a 24 hour period.



INGREDIENTS:

Corn Syrup, Beet Sugar, Gelatin, *Cannabidiol, L-Theanine, Organic Scutellaria, Organic Passion Flower Extract*, Sorbitol From Fruits & Vegetables, Citric Acid, Fd&C (Yellow #5, Yellow #6, Red #40, Blue #2 And Blue #1), Natural And Artificial Flavors, Vegetable Oil and Carnauba Plant Wax (antisticking).

*Proprietary Blend*