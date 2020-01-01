Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our relaxing proprietary blend of Cannabis, Eucalyptus, Hempseed oil and Epsom Salt will can help release the stresses of the day and leave your skin refreshed. Eucalyptus essential oil is used to treat upper respiratory ailments and is known for its cooling and stimulating effects.
Be the first to review this product.