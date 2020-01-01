 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. SILICONE POT LEAF ICE MOLD

SILICONE POT LEAF ICE MOLD

by CRABS N CANNABIS

CRABS N CANNABIS Other Miscellaneous SILICONE POT LEAF ICE MOLD

$10.00MSRP

About this product

SILICONE POT LEAF ICE MOLD .. IT HAS 8 CAVITIES THAT YOU CAN EITHER MAKE ICE CANDY, CHOCOLATES AND ANYTHING ELSE YOU WANT TO MAKE TO LOOK LIKE A POT LEAF. IT'S SILICONE AND NOTHING WILL STICK TO IT SO USE YOUR IMAGINATION AND HAVE FUN

About this brand

We are The go-to for anything and everything crabs and cannabis. From MMJ to recipes, from nugs to news, and everything between! We are The casual cannabis community crabsncannabis