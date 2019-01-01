About this product

These high-quality large Certified Child Child-Guard seal Exit Bags are perfect for safe child resistant transportation and storing of cannabis products. The innovative Child-Guard child resistant resealable design is easy to use, ideal for discrete daily storage of marijuana and meets all nationwide child resistant compliance standards. Certified child-resistant zipper guarantee security. These bags are Certified Child Resistant per US Code of Federal Regulations, Title 16 Part 1700 and Conform to ASTM D3475. These CR Exit Bags are approved in all states that require their use by law. This product stores flower, edibles, and concentrates. Add your custom logo or brand to these bags to bring back and get more clients to your dispensary. With all of the competition, it’s important people go to your store and not the competition.