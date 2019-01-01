 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant

Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant

by Cannabis Promotions

Write a review
Cannabis Promotions Storage Flower Storage Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant
Cannabis Promotions Storage Flower Storage Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant
Cannabis Promotions Storage Flower Storage Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant
Cannabis Promotions Storage Flower Storage Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant
Cannabis Promotions Storage Flower Storage Custom Kraft Exit Bags – Child Resistant

Learn More

About this product

Our Kraft child resistant bags measures 12″ x 4″ x 9″ and works well for marijuana packaging, edibles, infused products, pills, capsules and other cannabis related items. This pouch features a two-handed zipper opening that complies with ASTM D3475 standards. The inside is metalized to control odors and moisture and keeps content fresher longer. A pre-printed illustration on the inside flap instructs how to open the bag. The bag is heat sealable above the zipper to provide a tamper-evident seal. These bags are smell and odor proof.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Promotions Logo
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.