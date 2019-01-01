About this product
Designed for ease of use, these barrier bags feature a resealable closure. These barrier bags are the perfect base to brand your cannabis flower, edibles or concentrates and the resealable closure protects the potency of the product, seals in freshness, and prevents the possibility of leakage. Add your custom logo to personally brand the bags.
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.