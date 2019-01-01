About this product
Give your customers the ultimate branded blunt station. These custom rolling trays have a solid tin construction keeps things light and sturdy so no crumb goes to waste. Its matte black surface makes it the perfect showcase for vivid branding with your logo. Ditch that magazine and roll like a pro.
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.