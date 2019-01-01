 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Custom Printed Rolling Tray – Small

Custom Printed Rolling Tray – Small

by Cannabis Promotions

Write a review
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Rolling Trays Custom Printed Rolling Tray – Small
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Rolling Trays Custom Printed Rolling Tray – Small

Learn More

About this product

Give your customers the ultimate branded blunt station. These custom rolling trays have a solid tin construction keeps things light and sturdy so no crumb goes to waste. Its matte black surface makes it the perfect showcase for vivid branding with your logo. Ditch that magazine and roll like a pro.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Promotions Logo
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.