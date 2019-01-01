About this product

Only 2 grams of sugar and 1.5 calories per serving. Contains a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD, plus lush tropical flavor. Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 5mg CBD + 5mg THC dose every time. Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, low calorie, no sugar added, no artificial sweeteners. Sweetened with stevia. Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.