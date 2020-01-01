 Loading…

Sativa

100% Cannabis Sativa – 10 Pack

by Cannabis Seeds USA

100% Cannabis Sativa – 10 Pack

$99.99

About this product

Some cannabis strains tend to be what we call Landrace strains. Broadly speaking, a Landrace is a pure cannabis strain cultivated in its natural environment which has never been crossbred with another variety. Our 100% sativa strain is like a blank canvas or template just waiting for you to pollinate or cross with you favorite male or female strains. When two strains with completely different genotypes breed, for example, a Master Kush with Durban Poison, their offspring will be an F1 hybrid. When this hybrid is bred together with another F1 hybrid from the same batch (a sister or a brother), it creates an F2 hybrid that is gonna be a excessively solid THC producer. 10 Packs, 100 Packs, INDOOR, OUTDOOR, SATIVA https://cannabis-seed.us/product/cannabis-sativa-10-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Dr. Grinspoon

Dr. Grinspoon
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Dr. Grinspoon, a pure sativa heirloom bred by Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam, is a strain destined for connoisseurs and intellectuals alike. In honor of the Harvard professor and cannabis advocate, this strain was named after Lester Grinspoon, who set out to correct misinformed science in the 1970s. As if channeling the brilliance of Dr. Grinspoon himself, this sativa is a top choice for creative, introspective thinkers as it induces heightened cerebral activity and sensory awareness. Dr. Grinspoon buds, imbued with rich earthy and honey flavors, grow like berries on twig stalks in unusually gapped popcorn formations. Because of its structure, Dr. Grinspoon typically delivers smaller harvests after a 13-14 week flowering time. This indoor preferred strain requires time and patience, but few cannabis varieties can impress connoisseurs like these frost coated gems. Patients with mood disorders, attention deficit, and chronic pain may find relief in the euphoric and invigorating experience that defines this legendary sativa.

