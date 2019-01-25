skservices on March 23rd, 2017

this shirt i have it and i get so many compliments on it as to where i got it...its really soft and people always say hey man where in the Heck did you get that i need one of those in my life.....had one dude roll up with me and said " If you walking round with a shirt like that then you must me one heck of a roller " #420sweepstakes