 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. That's How I Roll

That's How I Roll

by Cannabis4Good

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Cannabis4Good Apparel Shirts That's How I Roll

$25.99MSRP

About this product

That's How I Roll by Cannabis4Good

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Choochoo1153

CANNABIS 4 GOOD, Great Item 4 Sure, However There Must Be Away I Can Purchase Please Reply BeeBea1

skservices

this shirt i have it and i get so many compliments on it as to where i got it...its really soft and people always say hey man where in the Heck did you get that i need one of those in my life.....had one dude roll up with me and said " If you walking round with a shirt like that then you must me one heck of a roller " #420sweepstakes

Drakopirate

I received this shirt as a gift from my girlfriend and I fell in love with it! The large fits perfectly and is quite comfortable. 10/10 would recommend. <3 #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Cannabis4Good Logo
A hand-picked selection of the coolest weed gadgets, clothing designs and smoking accessories. Visit our website for more products