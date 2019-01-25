Choochoo1153
on January 25th, 2019
CANNABIS 4 GOOD, Great Item 4 Sure, However There Must Be Away I Can Purchase Please Reply BeeBea1
That's How I Roll by Cannabis4Good
on January 25th, 2019
on March 23rd, 2017
this shirt i have it and i get so many compliments on it as to where i got it...its really soft and people always say hey man where in the Heck did you get that i need one of those in my life.....had one dude roll up with me and said " If you walking round with a shirt like that then you must me one heck of a roller " #420sweepstakes
on March 23rd, 2017
I received this shirt as a gift from my girlfriend and I fell in love with it! The large fits perfectly and is quite comfortable. 10/10 would recommend. <3 #420sweepstakes