The 2-Strain Cannador® is perfect for someone who likes to keep nearly an ounce of their 2 favorite strains. Each receptacle fits a little more than 3/8 oz. With 2 keys and a lock, you can keep your strains safe and secured. The 2-Strain Cannador® has several layers of wood and a beveled edge so no smell will escape.
Cannador® is a premium storage brand that focuses on functional design and balanced humidity for the home. We know how important freshness and taste are for your top shelf collection. Our goal is to maintain your collection’s quality while surrounded by a sustainably crafted product.