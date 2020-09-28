Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
on September 28th, 2020
A landrace sativa variety from South Africa, Durban Poison is known for its spicy/sweet anise-like smell and taste and its clear-headed cerebral effect.
on September 24th, 2020
Relaxing bud for the evening to hang out and get a good appetite
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.