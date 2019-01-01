 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Consulting Services

by CannaKoya

About this product

Cannakoya is a consulting group of entrepreneurs specializing in the cannabis world. We have successfully created, enabled and facilitated multiple cannabis related businesses, including start-ups and connecting existing businesses with willing investor partners. We specialize in "off market" deals, connecting potential strategic partners and investors with opportunities in the "green rush" space. With the regulation and new laws to take effect in California as of January 1st, 2018, we will see opportunities abound as the cannabis market re-invents itself. Opportunities in all areas of the marijuana world will make themselves apparent. We will help those interested in participating in this "new world" get going with the right partners.

About this brand

Cannakoya is a consulting firm specializing in cannabis related businesses. We put those who have business opportunities together with potential investors, and help investors find businesses.