God's Gift Distillate Dart 1.0g

by Cannalicious Labs

God's Gift has a sweet berry flavor with notes of citrus and pine. Although light and smooth in flavor and smoke, this distillate packs a punch.. With Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, and Beta-Caryophyllene , and Ocimene as the four most dominant terpenes, God's Gift promotes focus, relaxation, and calmness. Great for any indica fan. Our darts contain already activated THC. You can dab it, eat it, use it in recipes for DIY edibles, refill a cartridge, or even use it to top a bowl or joint of flower.

Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.

