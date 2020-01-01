 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Label & packaging
  5. Cannaline Bags for 1/8 Oz.

Cannaline Bags for 1/8 Oz.

by Cannaline

Write a review
Cannaline Services Label & Packaging Cannaline Bags for 1/8 Oz.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Food Grade, Airtight Pouch with Resealable Zipper, Tear Notch & Heat Seal Area. The Plain Bag Features a Solid White Back, with a Clear Front and a Foil Interior. Best Practice Bags are Solid White on the Back, with a Clear Front and Foil Interior. Available with Generic ‘Best Practice’ or State Specific Print. Washington 502 Bags come with a Washington 502 Recreational Use Print. Black Bags Have a Clear Front, and a Foil Interior. Solid Black Bags Have no Writing. Black California Bags Have the CA Best Practices Print on One Side, and a Strain Indicator / Re-Writable Section on the Other. Solid White Best Practice Bags come with a Generic ‘Best Practice’ Print.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannaline Logo
Since 2009, Cannaline has been supplying the medical cannabis industry with the highest quality marijuana packaging for both flower and concentrates.We take pride in our products and have spent years perfecting them. Our staff has extensive industry knowledge that will help make choosing the right packaging option easy for you. Please call us with any questions or to discuss your project, we look forward to talking with you.