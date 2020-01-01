 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
WASSEUR – Premium Distilled Water

by Cannaseur®

About this product

WASSEUR was distilled exclusively for the use with CANNASEUR® ONE. Through a traditional condensation preparation method, all impurities are removed from the water. Because of our very quality standards, this process is repeated three times. WASSEUR protects the CANNASEUR® humidifier against calcification and mold.

About this brand

Cannaseur® is a premium brand focused on building beautiful cannabis storage solutions. Our German-designed humidors are handcrafted out of the highest quality lumber sourced from responsibly managed forests. The patented two-way humidity system within our humidors maintains the ideal humidity, keeping your buds fresh and preserving the taste.