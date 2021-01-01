 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Tropical White Sangria D8:D9 Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack

Tropical White Sangria D8:D9 Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack

by Cannatini

Write a review
Cannatini Edibles Candy Tropical White Sangria D8:D9 Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Tropical White Sangria chews blend tropical notes of pineapple with a mellow pear finish. Like the beverages that have inspired us, Cannatini adult chews are crafted to enhance a good time and taste while doing it. This limited batch of chews was crafted with a 1 to 1 blend of Delta-8 to Delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC is reported by users to produce mental clarity, focus and energy while Delta-9 THC is the primary cannabinoid that gives cannabis its psychoactive effects.

About this brand

Cannatini Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review