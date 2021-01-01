About this product

Our Tropical White Sangria chews blend tropical notes of pineapple with a mellow pear finish. Like the beverages that have inspired us, Cannatini adult chews are crafted to enhance a good time and taste while doing it. This limited batch of chews was crafted with a 1 to 1 blend of Delta-8 to Delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC is reported by users to produce mental clarity, focus and energy while Delta-9 THC is the primary cannabinoid that gives cannabis its psychoactive effects.