Skuper7307 on November 5th, 2016

I don't smoke weed. I've never used CBD oil before. I sprayed 5 sprays of the 3mg dose into my mouth. (The bottle recommends 1 or 2 sprays). Within 5 minutes I felt my tense jaw muscles noticeably unclench and my tense shoulders relaxed. I felt an overall state of calmness. So I would say it's working. Only thing is that I'm not sure if it was all "in my head" or if I'm "truly" relaxing. But, so far I would say that it works pretty good. I gave some to a friend who took the same 5 metered sprays and he also said he felt noticeably relaxed. He smokes weed regularly and he said it works.