 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. PlusCBD Oil™ Spray - 2oz 500mg

PlusCBD Oil™ Spray - 2oz 500mg

by CV Sciences, Inc. - PlusCBD Oil™

Skip to Reviews
4.52
CV Sciences, Inc. - PlusCBD Oil™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil PlusCBD Oil™ Spray - 2oz 500mg

$67.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

All it takes is a quick spritz! Our PlusCBD Oil Sprays contain a complex phytocannabinoid matrix containing cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp. Made using our Total Plant Complex Fast absorption in an easy-to-use spray bottle Available in Unflavored, Peppermint and Café Mocha flavors Non-GMO & Gluten Free 100% Vegetarian

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

Skuper7307

I don't smoke weed. I've never used CBD oil before. I sprayed 5 sprays of the 3mg dose into my mouth. (The bottle recommends 1 or 2 sprays). Within 5 minutes I felt my tense jaw muscles noticeably unclench and my tense shoulders relaxed. I felt an overall state of calmness. So I would say it's working. Only thing is that I'm not sure if it was all "in my head" or if I'm "truly" relaxing. But, so far I would say that it works pretty good. I gave some to a friend who took the same 5 metered sprays and he also said he felt noticeably relaxed. He smokes weed regularly and he said it works.

About this brand

CV Sciences, Inc. - PlusCBD Oil™ Logo
At CV Sciences, our mission to improve well‐being underscores our values, operations, and products. CV Sciences’ Consumer Products Division delivers botanical‐based cannabidiol products that enhance quality of life. Currently distributed nationally in health food stores, health care provider’s offices and online, our flagship brand, PlusCBD Oil™, is backed by a formal safety review, growing body of case reports, and physician’s recommendations, and is the #1 selling* hemp CBD supplement in the natural products industry. *according to SPINS® scan data.