Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
All it takes is a quick spritz! Our PlusCBD Oil Sprays contain a complex phytocannabinoid matrix containing cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp. Made using our Total Plant Complex Fast absorption in an easy-to-use spray bottle Available in Unflavored, Peppermint and Café Mocha flavors Non-GMO & Gluten Free 100% Vegetarian
on January 15th, 2018
This works great for stress, and anxiety.
on November 5th, 2016
I don't smoke weed. I've never used CBD oil before. I sprayed 5 sprays of the 3mg dose into my mouth. (The bottle recommends 1 or 2 sprays). Within 5 minutes I felt my tense jaw muscles noticeably unclench and my tense shoulders relaxed. I felt an overall state of calmness. So I would say it's working. Only thing is that I'm not sure if it was all "in my head" or if I'm "truly" relaxing. But, so far I would say that it works pretty good. I gave some to a friend who took the same 5 metered sprays and he also said he felt noticeably relaxed. He smokes weed regularly and he said it works.