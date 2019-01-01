DarrynHellofs
on January 1st, 2019
Still Searching For The Ideal Strain. I chose this product specifically for the high THC content (27%.) I wanted to see if this would give me the body-buzz I was looking for. I obviously knew that I was going to get a head-buzz. But, if it took the pain away, I knew that I would be half-ways there. And it didn't disappoint. The high sets in very quickly. Then escalates from there. After about an hour, you're feeling pretty good. My overall pain is reduced by well under 50%. And it's not like I'm going to enter an Iron-Man contest. Those days are long gone. That guy is gone. But it does help to take away those peripheral aches and pains that can be really annoying. As for the sharp severe pain I experience. The reduction is significant. Not 100%. But certainly manageable. Let's put it this way: take away the head-buzz, and it's the perfect strain for me to get my life back. Not perfect. But, after experimenting with some high CBD strains and some Hybrids, this hits the spot. You get this really nice numbness all over. Living with my symptoms is hell. Torture. Depression and suicidal thoughts are normal when it's a 24 hour a day, day in and day out battle. If you understand chronic pain, then we're on the same page. It's been a 20 year battle. I know I'll never be the same again. But after being prescribed so many pharmaceuticals over this same time frame, and having nothing to show for it other than money pissed down the drain and lost time and opportunities, as well as so many negative side-effects, I will never regret going down this path. I've had MD's basically shut me down discussing cannabis. And I've had to 'fire' all of them. But, ever since I decided to take my life back, and get control of my present and my future, I've felt more empowered than ever before. Whatever your symptoms are, good luck to you. We're all searching for answers as a part of the same community.