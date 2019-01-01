 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CannTrust Cannabis Flower Gold Kush

$12.00MSRP

About this product

Category: Dried Type: Indica Dominant Strength: Strong THC: 28% CBD: <0.04% Gold Kush is known for high THC levels and potent effects. The flowers produced by this strain are somewhat small, yet compact and quite dense. Hints of blue and purple are nestled in the deep green buds, obscured by the heavy coating of frosty trichomes. Gold Kush has the highest terpene content CannTrust has seen thus far. Prominent terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, pinene and terpinolene give this strain an earthy, woody scent complemented by pine and a pinch of pepper.

DarrynHellofs

Still Searching For The Ideal Strain. I chose this product specifically for the high THC content (27%.) I wanted to see if this would give me the body-buzz I was looking for. I obviously knew that I was going to get a head-buzz. But, if it took the pain away, I knew that I would be half-ways there. And it didn't disappoint. The high sets in very quickly. Then escalates from there. After about an hour, you're feeling pretty good. My overall pain is reduced by well under 50%. And it's not like I'm going to enter an Iron-Man contest. Those days are long gone. That guy is gone. But it does help to take away those peripheral aches and pains that can be really annoying. As for the sharp severe pain I experience. The reduction is significant. Not 100%. But certainly manageable. Let's put it this way: take away the head-buzz, and it's the perfect strain for me to get my life back. Not perfect. But, after experimenting with some high CBD strains and some Hybrids, this hits the spot. You get this really nice numbness all over. Living with my symptoms is hell. Torture. Depression and suicidal thoughts are normal when it's a 24 hour a day, day in and day out battle. If you understand chronic pain, then we're on the same page. It's been a 20 year battle. I know I'll never be the same again. But after being prescribed so many pharmaceuticals over this same time frame, and having nothing to show for it other than money pissed down the drain and lost time and opportunities, as well as so many negative side-effects, I will never regret going down this path. I've had MD's basically shut me down discussing cannabis. And I've had to 'fire' all of them. But, ever since I decided to take my life back, and get control of my present and my future, I've felt more empowered than ever before. Whatever your symptoms are, good luck to you. We're all searching for answers as a part of the same community.

About this brand

*WINNER: Licensed Producer of the Year, 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards* Federally licensed and regulated, CannTrust brings more than 40 years of pharmacy and health care experience to the medical cannabis industry, applying this expertise to produce cannabis that exceeds industry standards for patients in need. We continue to expand to ensure we have a continuous supply of quality, standardized products – including dried flower, cannabis oil and capsules – and superior customer service. SAME-DAY TRUST DELIVERY Trust Delivery offers a premium, convenient and personalized experience — from our hands to yours — with same-day delivery in the GTA. There’s no stress, and no waiting around. This service is available free to all patients in the GTA on orders over $150 before tax, and for a flat rate of $5 on orders over $90 before tax. Just place your order before 4 p.m. and your same-day delivery is guaranteed. SUPERIOR CUSTOMER CARE At CannTrust, we take a patient-centric approach, guiding our customers through the process of obtaining and administering medical cannabis in a way that is respectful, simple, discreet and effective. Whether you have a simple question, require a detailed understanding of Health Canada regulations or anything in between, our customer care team members are available at 1-855-RX4-CANN (794-2266) to counsel and support you at any time. PATIENT AND VETERANS ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS Your medical cannabis prescription merits reasonable access, no matter your situation. CannTrust understands the financial difficulties that comes with purchasing cannabis for your medical needs. With that in mind, the CannTrust Patient Assistance Program was devised: the most comprehensive compassionate program in Canada for the affordable use of medical cannabis. CannTrust also offers hassle-free access to medical cannabis for Canada‘s valued veterans and works hand in hand with Veterans Affairs to ensure seamless claim processing and prompt reimbursement. STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY Our new 450,000-square foot hydroponic Perpetual Harvest Facility in the heart of the Niagara region is the first of its kind in the Canadian Cannabis industry, producing 100% pesticide-free medical cannabis, and construction has begun on another 600,000-square foot expansion. RESEARCH AND INNOVATION CannTrust is committed to research and innovation, to contributing to the growing body of evidence-based research supporting the use of marijuana in certain medical conditions, and to developing novel mechanisms that will make it easier for certain patients to take medical cannabis. Our product development teams along with our exclusive pharma partner Apotex are diligently innovating and developing products in an effort to make it easier for patients to use Medical Cannabis today and in the future.