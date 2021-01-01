About this product

Category: Dried

Type: Indica Dominant

Strength: Strong

THC: 28%

CBD: <0.04%



Gold Kush is known for high THC levels and potent effects. The flowers produced by this strain are somewhat small, yet compact and quite dense. Hints of blue and purple are nestled in the deep green buds, obscured by the heavy coating of frosty trichomes.



Gold Kush has the highest terpene content CannTrust has seen thus far. Prominent terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, pinene and terpinolene give this strain an earthy, woody scent complemented by pine and a pinch of pepper.