Category: Dried
Type: Sativa Dominant
Strength: Moderate
THC: 11%
CBD: 11%
Northern Pride is a well-balanced strain, providing a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD. The buds are small to medium in size and fairly dense.
The aroma of Northern Pride is reminiscent of musky, earthy conifer forests – notes of pine and smoky wood with subtle hints of lavender and clove.
Northern Pride is one of CannTrust’s proprietary phenotypes of Nebula II CBD, a popular strain previously part of our product offering. This sativa-dominant strain has returned to production in our Niagara greenhouse.
Really Nice Pain Relief (THC 7%-CBD 10%)
I'm really happy with this item. Of all the consumption methods, I still prefer smoking a joint or using a pipe. Old school. I micro-dose. So, a little bit here and there keeps me relatively pain-free now. Which allows me to tackle my day. The only other product that I can compare this with is Beacon Medical's 'Reflect.' Also known as 'Nebula' with ABcann. And that's around a THC 6%-CBD 11% ratio. So, as far as pain goes, smoking Northern Pride a few times per day has reduced my overall pain by more than 50%. It does gives me a slight head-high. So, I can always level things off with a high CBD product like Lullaby (Ambient) or Canna Bliss. Keeps me focused and in control without the buzz. It's easy on your system, too. Not too much of a cough.
Hard to come by this product. So, I'll have to stock up on this, too. Give it a try yourself and see how you respond. Hope it helps what ails you!
*WINNER: Licensed Producer of the Year, 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards*
Federally licensed and regulated, CannTrust brings more than 40 years of pharmacy and health care experience to the medical cannabis industry, applying this expertise to produce cannabis that exceeds industry standards for patients in need. We continue to expand to ensure we have a continuous supply of quality, standardized products – including dried flower, cannabis oil and capsules – and superior customer service.
SAME-DAY TRUST DELIVERY
Trust Delivery offers a premium, convenient and personalized experience — from our hands to yours — with same-day delivery in the GTA. There’s no stress, and no waiting around. This service is available free to all patients in the GTA on orders over $150 before tax, and for a flat rate of $5 on orders over $90 before tax. Just place your order before 4 p.m. and your same-day delivery is guaranteed.
SUPERIOR CUSTOMER CARE
At CannTrust, we take a patient-centric approach, guiding our customers through the process of obtaining and administering medical cannabis in a way that is respectful, simple, discreet and effective. Whether you have a simple question, require a detailed understanding of Health Canada regulations or anything in between, our customer care team members are available at 1-855-RX4-CANN (794-2266) to counsel and support you at any time.
PATIENT AND VETERANS ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS
Your medical cannabis prescription merits reasonable access, no matter your situation. CannTrust understands the financial difficulties that comes with purchasing cannabis for your medical needs. With that in mind, the CannTrust Patient Assistance Program was devised: the most comprehensive compassionate program in Canada for the affordable use of medical cannabis. CannTrust also offers hassle-free access to medical cannabis for Canada‘s valued veterans and works hand in hand with Veterans Affairs to ensure seamless claim processing and prompt reimbursement.
STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY
Our new 450,000-square foot hydroponic Perpetual Harvest Facility in the heart of the Niagara region is the first of its kind in the Canadian Cannabis industry, producing 100% pesticide-free medical cannabis, and construction has begun on another 600,000-square foot expansion.
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION
CannTrust is committed to research and innovation, to contributing to the growing body of evidence-based research supporting the use of marijuana in certain medical conditions, and to developing novel mechanisms that will make it easier for certain patients to take medical cannabis. Our product development teams along with our exclusive pharma partner Apotex are diligently innovating and developing products in an effort to make it easier for patients to use Medical Cannabis today and in the future.